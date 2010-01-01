AD Solar Energy Group (China)

AD Energy group export Solar panels to everywhere

We offer a wide variety of solar panels, solar charge controllers, solar power

batteries, enclosures, cable and wiring and more. We also specialize in industrial solar power applications such as solar telecommunications, solar RTU/SCADA, and oil and gas pipeline data monitoring. We have several types of pre-packaged solar power system kits inlcuding grid-tied solar power systems, off-grid solar energy systems, 5-110 watt kits.