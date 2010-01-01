Company Profile
AD Solar Energy Group (China)
AD Energy group export Solar panels to everywhere
We offer a wide variety of solar panels, solar charge controllers, solar power
batteries, enclosures, cable and wiring and more. We also specialize in industrial solar power applications such as solar telecommunications, solar RTU/SCADA, and oil and gas pipeline data monitoring. We have several types of pre-packaged solar power system kits inlcuding grid-tied solar power systems, off-grid solar energy systems, 5-110 watt kits.
We offer a wide variety of solar panels, solar charge controllers, solar power
batteries, enclosures, cable and wiring and more. We also specialize in industrial solar power applications such as solar telecommunications, solar RTU/SCADA, and oil and gas pipeline data monitoring. We have several types of pre-packaged solar power system kits inlcuding grid-tied solar power systems, off-grid solar energy systems, 5-110 watt kits.
Contact Information
- Address
- #608, Unit 10, Bishuiwan Garden, Pingshan Rd,, Quanzhou, Fujian 362000 45
- Phone
- +86-595-22285926
- sesolar2010@yahoo.com.cn
- Website
- http://www.adsolarchina.com