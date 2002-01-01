Adef Makina

ABOUT U.S.



ADEF MACHINE Chemical Automation and Pneumatic Systems;

Manufacturing industry organizations, projects, machinery, services and spare parts in the material's mission is to serve as a solution partner.



ADEF MACHINE, Germany Rietschle Becker, Busch, Leybold vacuum pumps, central vacuum pumps, blowers, air technology, VARIAIR Frequency converter and UES Hot Melt systems and qualified staff to be trained in Germany only with the supply of spare parts for maintenance and repair services to our esteemed customers better to mission.



ADEF MACHINE, Pneumatic system setup, system circuit components (cylinder, Fast valves, proportional valves, etc., and Normal.) Support activities related to maintenance, supply of spare parts is.



ADEF MACHINE; Automation Systems software, programming, motion and automation applications and sells all spare parts supply.