Adept Technology, Inc.

Adept is a global, leading provider of intelligent robotics systems and services that enable customers to achieve precision, speed, quality and productivity in their assembly, handling, packaging, testing and other automated processes. With a comprehensive portfolio of high-performance motion controllers, application development software, vision-guidance technology and high-reliability robot mechanisms, Adept provides specialized, cost-effective robotics systems and services to high-growth markets including Packaged Goods, Life Sciences, Disk Drive/Electronics and Semiconductor/Solar; as well as to traditional industrial markets including machine tool automation and automotive components.