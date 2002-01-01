Company Profile

ADLER Elektrotechnik Leipzig GmbH

ADLER Elektrotechnik Leipzig GmbH logo
ADLER Elektrotechnik Leipzig is a Germany-based company which produces a wide variety of fuse links, holders, surge protection devices and switches for both 1000 and 1500 VDC PV systems. We newly also offer DC fuses for electric vehicles and charging equipment. With customers all over the world, we provide high quality products, solutions expertise and a high standard of personalized service.

Contact Information

Address
Zschochersche Str. 91, Leipzig, Sachsen 04229 83
Phone
0341/ 946 987 72

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