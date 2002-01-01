Company Profile
ADLER Elektrotechnik Leipzig GmbH
ADLER Elektrotechnik Leipzig is a Germany-based company which produces a wide variety of fuse links, holders, surge protection devices and switches for both 1000 and 1500 VDC PV systems. We newly also offer DC fuses for electric vehicles and charging equipment. With customers all over the world, we provide high quality products, solutions expertise and a high standard of personalized service.
Contact Information
- Address
- Zschochersche Str. 91, Leipzig, Sachsen 04229 83
- Phone
- 0341/ 946 987 72
- info@adlerelektro.de
- Website
- http://adlerelectric.com