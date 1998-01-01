ADTO GROUP, founded in 1998, is one of the largest steel tube, scaffolding, formwork, steel coil, Aluminum products, etc. R&D, manufacturing and trading group company in China. With 20 years' development, the group has developed another 8 subsidiaries and 4 manufacturing plants. We have the flexibility to tailor programs to reach our customers' unique requirements. Word of Mouth Advertising is a testament to our Commitment to Customer Service.