Company Profile
Advanced Biofuel Center
Advanced Biofuel Center (ABC) conducts advanced multi-feedstock research in the industry's non-food energy farming crop improvement programme and addresses the complete value chain. As a producer of proprietary seeds, ABC is in the most attractive segment of the biodiesel value chain - upstream from the capital intensive refining and conversion of biodiesel.ABC scientists are continuously working on enhanced genetics, agronomics and horticulture sciences to drive new varieties, more knowledge ar
Contact Information
- Address
- F 39 Glaxy star A 2 Central Spine, JAIPUR, Rajasthan 302039 101
- Phone
- + 91 141 2335968
- jatrophacurcas@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.jatrophbiodiesel.org