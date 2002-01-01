Company Profile

Advanced Biofuel Center

Advanced Biofuel Center logo
Advanced Biofuel Center (ABC) conducts advanced multi-feedstock research in the industry's non-food energy farming crop improvement programme and addresses the complete value chain. As a producer of proprietary seeds, ABC is in the most attractive segment of the biodiesel value chain - upstream from the capital intensive refining and conversion of biodiesel.ABC scientists are continuously working on enhanced genetics, agronomics and horticulture sciences to drive new varieties, more knowledge ar

Contact Information

Address
F 39 Glaxy star A 2 Central Spine, JAIPUR, Rajasthan 302039 101
Phone
+ 91 141 2335968

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