Advanced Biofuels USA

a 501(c)3 educational nonprofit, advocates for adoption of advanced biofuels as an energy security, economic development, military flexibility and climate change solution. We serve as a one-stop-shop library promoting the understanding, development and use of advanced biofuels. Our web site averages 50,000 page views/week from around the world. We consult with all sectors of the industry; and with educators at all levels. We are feedstock and technology agnostic.