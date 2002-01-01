Company Profile

Advanced Control Technology

Advanced Control Technology logo
ACT is a leading designer and manufacturer of LED lighting products, lighting controls and HVAC controls modules used to enhance energy efficiency in commercial and industrial buildings. . Established in 1987 and based in Indianapolis, IN, ACT has internationally cultivated co-owned engineering, testing and production facilities in China. ACT's creative building automation solutions include the use of LonWorks Nodes, Powerline Carrier Controls and RF Lighting Controls.

Contact Information

Address
8076 Woodland Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46278 227
Phone
317-337-0100

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