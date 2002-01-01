Company Profile
Advanced Control Technology
ACT is a leading designer and manufacturer of LED lighting products, lighting controls and HVAC controls modules used to enhance energy efficiency in commercial and industrial buildings. . Established in 1987 and based in Indianapolis, IN, ACT has internationally cultivated co-owned engineering, testing and production facilities in China. ACT's creative building automation solutions include the use of LonWorks Nodes, Powerline Carrier Controls and RF Lighting Controls.
Contact Information
- Address
- 8076 Woodland Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46278 227
- Phone
- 317-337-0100
- rshula@act-solutions.com
- Website
- http://www.act-solutions.com