Company Profile
Advanced Energy Research and Technology Center
The Advanced Energy Center (AERTC) is a true partnership of Academic institutions, Research institutions, Energy providers and Industrial Corporations. Its mission is innovative energy research, education and technology deployment with a focus on efficiency, conservation, renewable energy and nanotechnology applications for new and novel sources of energy.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1000 Innovation Road, Stony Brook, NY 227
- jim.smith@stonybrook.edu
- Website
- http://www.aertc.org/index.asp