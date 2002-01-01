Company Profile

Advanced Energy Research and Technology Center

Advanced Energy Research and Technology Center logo
The Advanced Energy Center (AERTC) is a true partnership of Academic institutions, Research institutions, Energy providers and Industrial Corporations. Its mission is innovative energy research, education and technology deployment with a focus on efficiency, conservation, renewable energy and nanotechnology applications for new and novel sources of energy.

Contact Information

Address
1000 Innovation Road, Stony Brook, NY 227

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