Company Profile
Advanced Engineering Materials Co.,Ltd
Advanced Engineering Materials Limited (AEM) is an international company involved in the R & D, manufacturing and sales of all kinds of high-tech materials. We have great advantages in magnetron sputtering targets, vacuum coating materials, high-purity metals, high-purity compounds, rare-earth metals, high-purity compounds, rare-earth metals, distilled rare-earth metals, coated substrates, etc..
Contact Information
- Address
- Rm. 408, Building 1, No. 31, Yinshan Road Yuelu District, Changsha, Hunan 410013 45
- Phone
- 86-0731-89578196
- info@aemdeposition.com
- Website
- http://www.aemdeposition.com/