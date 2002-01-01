Company Profile
AE Alternative Energy GmbH
AE Solar, as a Tier 1 German manufacturer of high-quality PV modules, has proven itself
to be a dynamic and progressive enterprise. Since our inception in 2003, we have
positioned ourselves to be one of the leaders in the private sector.
AE Solar is headquartered in Kí¶nigsbrunn, Germany, with satellite offices in Brazil and
Georgia. Our production lines are located in China and Turkey with an annual capacity
of 1.8GW.We have a global distribution network in more than 95 countries.
to be a dynamic and progressive enterprise. Since our inception in 2003, we have
positioned ourselves to be one of the leaders in the private sector.
AE Solar is headquartered in Kí¶nigsbrunn, Germany, with satellite offices in Brazil and
Georgia. Our production lines are located in China and Turkey with an annual capacity
of 1.8GW.We have a global distribution network in more than 95 countries.
Contact Information
- Address
- Messerschmittring 54, D-86343 Kí¶nigsbrunn, Germany, Kí¶nigsbrunn, Freistaat Bayern 86343 83
- Phone
- 082319782680
- info@ae-solar.com
- Website
- http://www.ae-solar.com