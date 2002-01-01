AE Alternative Energy GmbH

AE Solar, as a Tier 1 German manufacturer of high-quality PV modules, has proven itself

to be a dynamic and progressive enterprise. Since our inception in 2003, we have

positioned ourselves to be one of the leaders in the private sector.

AE Solar is headquartered in Kí¶nigsbrunn, Germany, with satellite offices in Brazil and

Georgia. Our production lines are located in China and Turkey with an annual capacity

of 1.8GW.We have a global distribution network in more than 95 countries.