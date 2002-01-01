Company Profile

AE Alternative Energy GmbH

AE Alternative Energy GmbH logo
AE Solar, as a Tier 1 German manufacturer of high-quality PV modules, has proven itself
to be a dynamic and progressive enterprise. Since our inception in 2003, we have
positioned ourselves to be one of the leaders in the private sector.
AE Solar is headquartered in Kí¶nigsbrunn, Germany, with satellite offices in Brazil and
Georgia. Our production lines are located in China and Turkey with an annual capacity
of 1.8GW.We have a global distribution network in more than 95 countries.

Contact Information

Address
Messerschmittring 54, D-86343 Kí¶nigsbrunn, Germany, Kí¶nigsbrunn, Freistaat Bayern 86343 83
Phone
082319782680

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