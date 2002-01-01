Company Profile
Aegis Onshore Inc.
Aegis Onshore Services is a team of dedicated field specialists and engineers with a shared vision for solving the wind industry's toughest challenges.
Our services range from Category-5 D level blade repairs and large corrective services to fixed-price, fully modular site-wide service contracts and integrated asset management solutions.
ISO 9001 & 45001 certified.
Our services range from Category-5 D level blade repairs and large corrective services to fixed-price, fully modular site-wide service contracts and integrated asset management solutions.
ISO 9001 & 45001 certified.
Contact Information
- Address
- 6650 Canyon Dr. Suite E, Amarillo, TX 79109 227
- Phone
- 806-670-1547
- info@aegisonshore.com
- Website
- http://aegisonshore.com