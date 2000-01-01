Company Profile
Aeo Energy Technology Co.,Ltd.
Based in Shanghai China,Aeo Energy has been dedicating ourself for providing the best solution in the field of renewable energy for many years. We are the professional manufacturer and supplier of the medium-small wind turbines and wind solar hybrid systems. All of our products are produced strictly according to ISO9001:2000 system code and CE certified for the European market.
Contact Information
- Address
- No.118 Zhucheng Road, shanghai, shanghai 201100 45
- Phone
- 86-21-27100106
- sales@aeoenergy.com
- Website
- http://www.aeoenergy.com