Company Profile
Aeologic Technologies
Aeologic Technologies is a dynamic, solution and value-driven Technology Company working creatively to enable businesses with innovative technologies and solutions. We are providing our services to transport, logistics, retail, food industry, industry 4.0, education, health and environment and natural resources management (NRM) sectors.
Contact Information
- Address
- Logix Cyber Park Plot no. C-28 & 29, Tower-C 3rd Floor, C Block, Phase 2, Industrial Area, Sector 62, Noida, UP 201301 101
- Phone
- 0120 310 1910
- support@aeologic.com
- Website
- https://www.aeologic.com/