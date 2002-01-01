Company Profile
Aeon Lighting Technology
Aeon Lighting Technology Inc. produces a wide range of high-performance LED lighting products. With cutting-edge electronic manufacturing, industry-leading thermal management technology and high-performance optics. ALT shares its core technology and engineering with their partner, a world leading industrial server manufacturer located in San Jose, USA.
Contact Information
- Address
- 16F.-8, No.2, Jian 8th Rd., Zhonghe Dist., New Taipei City, Taiwan 235 210
- Phone
- +886-2-82261289
- info@aeonlighting.com
- Website
- http://www.aeonlighting.com