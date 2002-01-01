Aeronautica Windpower, LLC

New Turbines to be made in the USA! Beginning in the winter of 2010 we will begin shipping our new 225 and 750 kW turbines that are now manufactured in the United States. The result will be shorter shipping times and costs in North America for American-manufactured turbines.



Our 'Queen-Size' machines are larger and much more cost effective than residential-scale turbines, but smaller than the multi-megawatt 'King-Size' turbines used in large, expansive wind farms.