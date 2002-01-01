Company Profile
AFC Cable Systems
AFC Cable Systems, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of electrical products, tracing its origins to 1926. AFC supplies a broad range of innovative, cost-saving products to the electrical industry. These products include: armored and metal clad cables, flexible metal conduits, non-metallic, and liquid-tight conduits as well as modular wiring systems, and electrical fittings.
Contact Information
- Address
- 960 Flaherty Drive, New Bedford, Massachusetts 02745 227
- Phone
- 800-757-6996
- Website
- http://www.afcweb.com/