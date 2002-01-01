Company Profile

Affordable Wind Turbines

Affordable Wind Turbines logo
Affordable Wind Turbines are manufactures of vertical axis wind turbines and provide solar panels and other renewable energy systems , We also manufacture plug in wall outlet "plug and play" systems, for residential customers. contact johnny heath
529 clifford st corpus christi texas 78404 phone 361-444-3711
Affordable Wind Turbines Vawtâ„¢ was developed for both residential use and utility scale projects including entire communities, neighborhoods or agricultural groups
https://affordablewind.pages.dev/

Contact Information

Address
529 Clifford St, Corpus Christi, Texas 78404 227
Phone
361-444-3711

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