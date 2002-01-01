Affordable Wind Turbines are manufactures of vertical axis wind turbines and provide solar panels and other renewable energy systems , We also manufacture plug in wall outlet "plug and play" systems, for residential customers. contact johnny heath

529 clifford st corpus christi texas 78404 phone 361-444-3711

Affordable Wind Turbines Vawtâ„¢ was developed for both residential use and utility scale projects including entire communities, neighborhoods or agricultural groups

https://affordablewind.pages.dev/