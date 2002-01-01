Company Profile
African Energy
African Energy is a specialized distributor of solar electric and power back-up equipment focusing on the African market. We receive exceptional pricing from the manufacturers we represent. We carry Trace/Xantrex, Outback, Photowatt, GE Energy, Morningstar, Steca, Suntech, Southwest Wind, Surrette, Deka, Sundanzer and other fine brands. Door to door shipment, 24-hour service, flexible payment arrangements and the best prices.
Contact Information
- Address
- PO Box 664, Saint David, Arizona 85630 227
- Phone
- 1-520-720-9475
- info@africanenergy.com
- Website
- http://www.africanenergy.com