African Energy is a specialized distributor of solar electric and power back-up equipment focusing on the African market. We receive exceptional pricing from the manufacturers we represent. We carry Trace/Xantrex, Outback, Photowatt, GE Energy, Morningstar, Steca, Suntech, Southwest Wind, Surrette, Deka, Sundanzer and other fine brands. Door to door shipment, 24-hour service, flexible payment arrangements and the best prices.