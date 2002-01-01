Company Profile
African Scientist Society
African Scientist Society is Africa's largest environmental management organization to process the science African project, it is a group of scientific intellectuals as architects, researchers, engineers, technologist, inventors,technicians, designers and the practical scientist to perform as thinkers, savants, techie and the tenacious pathfinders to cater for the vision 2020 scheme and the grow Africa agenda 2030 continental environmental management policy to transform Africa to a better place.
Contact Information
- Address
- Pvt Mail Basg GP 171 Accra, Accra, West African 00233 84
- Phone
- 0302972008