Company Profile
AGNI SOLAR SYSTEMS PVT. LTD.
Agni Solar Systems Pvt Ltd. (ASSPL) is a dedicated solar company in India established in 1993. They are involved in marketing, sales and servicing of solar energy based products and systems such as solar water heaters, solar rooftop systems, solar lanterns, solar street lights, solar home lighting systems, solar water pumps, solar cookers, solar inverters and solar distillation systems under the Agni brand name.
Contact Information
- Address
- 702 Onyx, North Main Road, Koregoan Park, Pune, Pune, Maharashtra 411001 101
- Phone
- 02066434111
- agnisunsolar@gmail.com
- Website
- https://agnisolar.com/