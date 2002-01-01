AGS-Energy Inc. is a high-tech enterprise specialized in renewable energy technologies. Company offers solar modules, solar panels, wind turbines, hydroelectric turbines, fuel cell devices, hybrid energy systems, complete turn-key, off-grid or grid-connected systems as well as components such as inverter, charge controller, deep-cycle battery, control panel, mounting hardware and posts, cables. Both off-shelf as well as custom designed and manufactured products are offered. UL and CE certified.