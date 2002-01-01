Company Profile

AHC Group

AHC Group logo
AHC Group provides management strategy, corporate governance consulting, workshops, energy strategy, and environmental strategy and implementation. The focal point of its consulting services and seminars is the development of sustainable business value. President Bruce Piaseck is the author of seven books, including "The Surprising Solution", "In Search of Environmental Excellence", and "Corporate Environmental Strategy". His books also address remediation, climate change, and social response.

Contact Information

Address
4 Franklin Square, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 227
Phone
518-583-9615

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