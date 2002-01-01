Company Profile
AHMTEC GmbH - Cable and Pipe Protection Systems
AHMTEC is a unique member of the offshore energy sector specializing in cable and pipe protection products from subsea to surface. We have developed our expertise and experience with major international organizations in the submarine cable, Oil and Gas industries and the offshore renewable energy sector, including offshore wind farms, and wave and tidal energy projects.
Contact Information
- Address
- Hafenstrasse 6c, Leer, Lower Saxony 26789 83
- Phone
- +49 (0)491 20980 500
- info@ahmtec.de
- Website
- http://www.ahmtec.de