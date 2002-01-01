Company Profile

AHMTEC GmbH - Cable and Pipe Protection Systems

AHMTEC GmbH - Cable and Pipe Protection Systems logo
AHMTEC is a unique member of the offshore energy sector specializing in cable and pipe protection products from subsea to surface. We have developed our expertise and experience with major international organizations in the submarine cable, Oil and Gas industries and the offshore renewable energy sector, including offshore wind farms, and wave and tidal energy projects.

Contact Information

Address
Hafenstrasse 6c, Leer, Lower Saxony 26789 83
Phone
+49 (0)491 20980 500

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