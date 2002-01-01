Aide Solar is a large-scale producer of photovoltaic modules with U.S. headquarters in Tempe, Arizona. Based in Xuzhou City, China, Aide Solar was established in 2003 and became a subsidiary of the Taiwan-based Panjit Group in 2007. Ranked as one of China's leading solar panel manufacturing companies with customers worldwide, Aide Solar is committed to technology innovation and providing the best customer experience in the industry.