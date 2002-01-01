We can supply customers from all over the world with the following equipment: concrete batching plant; asphalt mixing plant; dry mortar production line; block making machine; self-loading concrete mixer; cement silo; concrete pump; concrete pump with mixer; concrete pump truck; concrete transit mixer; tower crane; construction lift etc. Therefore, according to company regulations, I need you to provide us with at least two aspects of information.

AIMIX company

Our website: https://aimixgroup.ru/