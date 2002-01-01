Company Profile
AIMIX
We can supply customers from all over the world with the following equipment: concrete batching plant; asphalt mixing plant; dry mortar production line; block making machine; self-loading concrete mixer; cement silo; concrete pump; concrete pump with mixer; concrete pump truck; concrete transit mixer; tower crane; construction lift etc. Therefore, according to company regulations, I need you to provide us with at least two aspects of information.
AIMIX company
Our website: https://aimixgroup.ru/
AIMIX company
Our website: https://aimixgroup.ru/
Contact Information
- Address
- 9th Floor, Building of Central China Electronic Commerce Port, Nansanhuan Rd and Daxue Rd, Erqi Dist, Ð§Ð¶ÑÐ½Ñ‡Ð¶Ð¾Ñƒ, Ð¥ÑÐ½Ð°Ð½ 450000 45
- Phone
- 18317896747
- Website
- https://aimixgroup.ru/