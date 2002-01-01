Company Profile
AIMIX
WHO WE ARE?
Mainly supply customers from all over the world with the following equipment: concrete batching plant; stabilized soil mixing plant (pug mill plant); asphalt mixing plant; dry mortar production line; block making machine; concrete mixer machine; self-loading concrete mixer; cement silo; concrete pump; concrete mixer truck; tower crane; construction lift etc.
Mainly supply customers from all over the world with the following equipment: concrete batching plant; stabilized soil mixing plant (pug mill plant); asphalt mixing plant; dry mortar production line; block making machine; concrete mixer machine; self-loading concrete mixer; cement silo; concrete pump; concrete mixer truck; tower crane; construction lift etc.
Contact Information
- Address
- 9th floor, building No.6 of China central E-commerce port, Zhengzhou, Henan, China, Zhengzhou, Henan 450000 45
- Phone
- 18848968212
- market@aimixgroup.com
- Website
- https://aimixgroup.com/