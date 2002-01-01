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Air Quality Control - Radon Mitigation Ann Arbor

Air Quality Control - Radon Mitigation Ann Arbor logo
Homes in Ann Arbor Michigan have radon levels higher than the National average. The Air Quality Control Agency of Michigan is offering special discounts and incentives for Southeast Michigan homeowners for radon testing and installation of radon mitigation (remediation) systems. Simply call (734) 971-0446 or 1-800-NO-RADON for more information.

Contact Information

Address
Ann Arbor, MN, 48104 United States 227
Phone
734-971-0446

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