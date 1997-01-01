Company Profile
Air Solutions AC & Furnace Repair, Plumbing & Elec
Air Solutions AC & Furnace Repair, Plumbing & Electrical began with nothing but a $500 pickup truck, a whole lot of determination, and a commitment to doing things the right way. Founded in 1997 and officially established in 1999, we've grown from humble beginnings into a trusted name in HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services across the Tulsa metro area.
Contact Information
- Address
- 100 N. Main St., Sand Springs, Oklahoma 74063 227
- Phone
- 918-417-6337