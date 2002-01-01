AIR SUN, INC. was established in October of 2004 and is a California licensed contractor holding a C-10, Electrical and a C-46, Solar license. We design, build, and support solar projects for a wide range of clients including homeowners, businesses, farms, and local and state government agencies.



With decades of combined experience in solar system design and installation, the team at AIR SUN SOLAR provides our clients with the very best in solar technology and professional design-build services.



We are committed to providing our clients with the best possible products in the market and the highest quality installation.



We have broad experience in designing, installing, and servicing solar systems for residential and commercial throughout the central valley. You can trust our team to listen and understand your goals, size the system properly, and help you maximize your investment. We really care about our clients and the systems we install. They may belong to our clients but they are still our babies!



Call us and see how we can help you.