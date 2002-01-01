Company Profile
Airborne Wind Energy Consortium
The Airborne Wind Energy Consortium unites the stakeholders of the industry into a single, focused voice. Our primary purpose is to promote research, development and deployment of airborne wind energy worldwide. The Consortium is recruiting industry firms, academic researchers, utilities, government agencies and other stakeholders who work together to advance the industry. We conduct key activities including: supporting & drafting public policy initiatives, education, PR and networking events.
Contact Information
- Address
- 340 Woodpecker Ridge, Santa Cruz, Ca 95060 227
- Phone
- 831-426-3733
- sher@aweconsortium.org
- Website
- http://www.aweconsortium.org