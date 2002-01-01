Company Profile
AirMotion Sciences, Inc.
AirMotion Sciences, Inc. is a Massachusetts based clean tech company specializing in energy efficient air-movement systems for large industrial and agricultural facilities to help them reduce energy usage while increasing productivity and bottom lines.
AirMotion Sciences' products can significantly reduce industrial facility energy costs by effectively and efficiently mixing and moving large masses of air for heating, cooling, ventilating, and improving workplace environments.
AirMotion Sciences' products can significantly reduce industrial facility energy costs by effectively and efficiently mixing and moving large masses of air for heating, cooling, ventilating, and improving workplace environments.
Contact Information
- Address
- PO Box 356, Sherborn, MA 01770 227
- Phone
- 5086533500
- Website
- http://www.airmotionsciences.com