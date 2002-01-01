Airspool LLC

Why is solar-powered air conditioning possible now? In the past, air conditioners only ran off of alternating current and weren't very efficient, so extra solar panels, inverters, controllers, and maybe net metering were required. All that's changed. Airspool's DC-powered, variable-speed compressor and fans allow you to run 12,000 BTUs of heating or cooling using only 4 +/-380w panels. Cloudy or nighttime? No problem. Plug in Airspool using a standard 120v outlet to get 22 SEER cooling.