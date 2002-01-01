Company Profile
Akari Energy
Akari Energy is privileged and proud to provide America with the highest quality in commercial and residential renewable energy, hurricane readiness, back-up power, roofing, building and disaster recovery services, power plant consulting, energy efficient street lighting, skylights, smoke vents, and other engineering consulting services. We are dedicated to helping reduce our nation's carbon emissions and improving our energy security.
Contact Information
- Address
- 811 Dallas St., Suite 1424, Houston, Texas 77002-5920 227
- Phone
- 7138692656
- solarize@akarienergy.com
- Website
- http://www.AkariEnergy.com