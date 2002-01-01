Akash Solar Ventures

Akash Solar was established in 2008 to bring innovative solar energy solutions to individuals and organizations in developing countries. Akash Solar's management team leverages more than 30 years of research, design and development experience in solar photovoltaics and efficient lighting systems to create solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers. Through our collaborative relationships with research laboratories, developers, equipment suppliers and manufacturers in the United States, Japan, Switzerland, China and India, we are able to bring the most cost effective and appropriate solar energy solutions to a wide range of end users. Please visit www.akashsolar.com to learn more.