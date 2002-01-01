Company Profile
Albert Agency Ltd
We are Importer and distributors of general good and we deal on Electrical and Solar products.
We are looking for reliable and reputable companies that can establish a business contact with us that can supply these products to us in a larger quantity.
We are looking for reliable and reputable companies that can establish a business contact with us that can supply these products to us in a larger quantity.
Contact Information
- Address
- 112 College Road, New Town, Accra, Accra 233 84
- Phone
- +233268582526
- Website
- http://www.albertoagencyltd.com