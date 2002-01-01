Company Profile

Alchn Aluminum Foil Container

Alchn Aluminum Foil Container logo
Alchn is a leading manufacturer of aluminum foil containers. We provide high-quality packaging solutions for various industries,such as the food industry, catering services,outdoor camping,and baking. We offer foil food containers in a wide range of sizes and shapes, flexibly accommodating the diverse needs of our customers.

Contact Information

Address
NO.5 Gaoxiang road Xinqiao town, Ouhai District, Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China, Wenzhou, Zhejiang 325603 45
Phone
15067792267

Social Media