Company Profile
Alchn Aluminum Foil Container
Alchn is a leading manufacturer of aluminum foil containers. We provide high-quality packaging solutions for various industries,such as the food industry, catering services,outdoor camping,and baking. We offer foil food containers in a wide range of sizes and shapes, flexibly accommodating the diverse needs of our customers.
Contact Information
- Address
- NO.5 Gaoxiang road Xinqiao town, Ouhai District, Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China, Wenzhou, Zhejiang 325603 45
- Phone
- 15067792267