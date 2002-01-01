Company Profile
AleaSoft
AleaSoft offers solutions for forecasting in the energy industry, providing customers with a variety of products and services that focus on the demand and prices within the energy forecasting field for over 15 years.
AleaSoft caters to a variety of clients, customizing to their specific interests. We offer energy forecasting to Transmission System Operators, Distributors, Traders, Retailers, Big Consumers and Generators in both the electricity and gas industries.
AleaSoft caters to a variety of clients, customizing to their specific interests. We offer energy forecasting to Transmission System Operators, Distributors, Traders, Retailers, Big Consumers and Generators in both the electricity and gas industries.
Contact Information
- Address
- Viladomat 1,1ï¿½, Barcelona, Barcelona 08015 201
- Phone
- (+34) 902 10 1368
- info@aleasoft.com
- Website
- http://www.aleasoft.com/