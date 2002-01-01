Company Profile

Alectris

Alectris logo
Alectris delivers asset care innovation for the global solar industry. With our integrated suite of O&M and asset management services, retrofit technologies, and award-winning software ACTIS we empower owners with full control of their portfolios to realize worry-free, high performing solar assets.

ACTIS ERP is the world's most comprehensive asset management software for solar and wind that integrates Real-time Monitoring, Reporting, Project Management, and many more tools in a single platform.

Contact Information

Address
Alectris, 1 Arch. Makarios III Avenue, Lakatameia 2324 58
Phone
+357 22021202

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