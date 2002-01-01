Alectris delivers asset care innovation for the global solar industry. With our integrated suite of O&M and asset management services, retrofit technologies, and award-winning software ACTIS we empower owners with full control of their portfolios to realize worry-free, high performing solar assets.



ACTIS ERP is the world's most comprehensive asset management software for solar and wind that integrates Real-time Monitoring, Reporting, Project Management, and many more tools in a single platform.