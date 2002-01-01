Company Profile
Alfa Chemistry
Alfa Chemistry offer a comprehensive range of upstream raw materials for green energy solutions, such as solar energy, fuel cells, hydrogen storage and semiconductors, for both academia and industry. Our experienced specialists also provide custom synthesis service to meet with your unique requirements. Our vision is to be recognized as the most internationally competitive provider of alternative and renewable energy materials, helping to bring green energy to people's daily life.
Contact Information
- Address
- Colin Dr, Holbrook, NY 11741 227
- Phone
- 1-516-734-6573