Company Profile

Alfa Chemistry

Alfa Chemistry logo
Alfa Chemistry offer a comprehensive range of upstream raw materials for green energy solutions, such as solar energy, fuel cells, hydrogen storage and semiconductors, for both academia and industry. Our experienced specialists also provide custom synthesis service to meet with your unique requirements. Our vision is to be recognized as the most internationally competitive provider of alternative and renewable energy materials, helping to bring green energy to people's daily life.

Contact Information

Address
Colin Dr, Holbrook, NY 11741 227
Phone
1-516-734-6573

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