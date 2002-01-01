Company Profile
AlisQI
AlisQI is easy to implement and integrate, flexible and cloud-based Quality Management platform. We enable manufacturing companies to make their Quality Management data-driven, automated and omnipresent. More than 70 factories worldwide use our platform for Quality Control, Quality Assurance and QESH management. We help our customers to reduce waste by up to 15%, increase their quality level and save up to 20% on time.
Contact Information
- Address
- Triumphperenlaan 41 3452EK Vleuten, Utrecht, Utrecht 3503 RJ 152
- Phone
- 31-857-600975
- sales@alisqi.com
- Website
- https://www.alisqi.com/