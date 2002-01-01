Company Profile

AlisQI

AlisQI logo
AlisQI is easy to implement and integrate, flexible and cloud-based Quality Management platform. We enable manufacturing companies to make their Quality Management data-driven, automated and omnipresent. More than 70 factories worldwide use our platform for Quality Control, Quality Assurance and QESH management. We help our customers to reduce waste by up to 15%, increase their quality level and save up to 20% on time.

Contact Information

Address
Triumphperenlaan 41 3452EK Vleuten, Utrecht, Utrecht 3503 RJ 152
Phone
31-857-600975

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