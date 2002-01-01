All About Energy is going into its 4th edition and we are the biggest renewable energy related event in Brazil and we are quickly becoming the most important in Latin America.

Aimed at the international and national markets, the event will bring together into one area companies from different segments of the renewable energy sector such as Solar, Wind, Biomass, Biofuel, SHP among others. All About Energy 2011 will be an effective channel for the consolidation of strategic networking.