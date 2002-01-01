Company Profile
All Purpose Mfg. Inc.
Solar Lighting
All Purpose Mfg. Inc. has been helping Transit Agencies, and Architects with there design and fabrication of custom solar bus shelters, solar light poles, solar path lighting, solar street lighting, commercial solar projects. APMFG
All Purpose Mfg. Inc. has been helping Transit Agencies, and Architects with there design and fabrication of custom solar bus shelters, solar light poles, solar path lighting, solar street lighting, commercial solar projects. APMFG
Contact Information
- Address
- 614 Airport Road, Oceanside, CA 92058 USA
- Phone
- 760-967-8464
- mgmt@apmfg.net
- Website
- http://www.apmfgsolar.com