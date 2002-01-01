Company Profile

All Purpose Mfg. Inc.

All Purpose Mfg. Inc. logo
Solar Lighting
All Purpose Mfg. Inc. has been helping Transit Agencies, and Architects with there design and fabrication of custom solar bus shelters, solar light poles, solar path lighting, solar street lighting, commercial solar projects. APMFG

Contact Information

Address
614 Airport Road, Oceanside, CA 92058 USA
Phone
760-967-8464

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