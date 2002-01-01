Company Profile
AllCom
Genie Gateway is AllCom's most forward-looking unified communications service to date. Blending products and services needed to operate a business, traditionally purchased from several vendors, into one seamless global service, the Genie Gateway is aimed squarely at businesses and individuals who want a fully rounded presence on the internet, without the cost and complexity of the build-it-yourself approach.
Contact Information
- Address
- 4570SouthEasternAvenue-Suite23-221, LasVegas, NV 89119 227
- Phone
- 877-327-3400
- scottthomas42@ymail.com
- Website
- http://www.GenieCashBox.com