Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, LLC
Allegro's IC product families meet the needs of emerging green energy applications. Allegro's current sensor ICs offer solutions for power supply, inverter, DC/DC converter and motor control applications. Allegro speed sensor and motor driver ICs for engine management and transmissions increase vehicle fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Motor control IC technologies enable motor control for industrial applications.
Contact Information
- Address
- 115 Northeast Cutoff, Worcester, MA 01606 227
- Phone
- 508.853.5000
- sales@allegromicro.com