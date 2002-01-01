Company Profile
Allen Concepts, Inc.
TightWatt Digital Pool Timers were designed to save you money by running your swimming pool more efficiently. TightWatt pool timers are the only pool timers on the market that automatically adjust the run-time of your pool pump year round to reduce your energy consumption and save you money!
Contact Information
- Address
- 3165 S Alma School Rd - Suite 29-215, Chandler, AZ 85248 227
- Phone
- 877-779-7967
- jkramer@tightwatt.com
- Website
- http://www.tightwatt.com