Company Profile

Allen Hydro Energy Corporation (AHEC)

Allen Hydro Energy Corporation (AHEC) logo
Allen Hydro Energy Corporation (AHEC) http://www.ahecgreen.com ahecgreen@live.com is cleantech startup with a US Patent #8,400,007 B2 entitled Hydroelectric Power System issued Mar. 19, 2013 that offers a renewable energy solutions to Climate Change. It's cheaper, safer and cleaner that fossil fuels and nuclear power plants.

Contact Information

Address
7108 Bennell Drive, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068 227
Phone
614-668-0327

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