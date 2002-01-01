Company Profile
Allen Hydro Energy Corporation (AHEC)
Allen Hydro Energy Corporation (AHEC) http://www.ahecgreen.com ahecgreen@live.com is cleantech startup with a US Patent #8,400,007 B2 entitled Hydroelectric Power System issued Mar. 19, 2013 that offers a renewable energy solutions to Climate Change. It's cheaper, safer and cleaner that fossil fuels and nuclear power plants.
Contact Information
- Address
- 7108 Bennell Drive, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068 227
- Phone
- 614-668-0327
- ahecgreen@live.com
- Website
- http://www.ahecEnergy.com