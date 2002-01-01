Company Profile
Alliance for U.S.-India Business (AUSIB)
The Alliance for U.S. India Business (AUSIB) is a leading non-profit trade association that offers a pathway to help your business succeed in the United States and India. Founded in 2004, AUSIB has been instrumental in building the bridges of business cooperation between the two countries.
Contact Information
- Address
- The Williard, 1455 Pennsylvania Ave., NW, Suite 400,, Washington D.C., D.C. 20004 227
- Phone
- 202.628.3450
- pnair@ausib.org
- Website
- http://www.ausib.org