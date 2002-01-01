Company Profile

Alliance for U.S.-India Business (AUSIB)

Alliance for U.S.-India Business (AUSIB) logo
The Alliance for U.S. India Business (AUSIB) is a leading non-profit trade association that offers a pathway to help your business succeed in the United States and India. Founded in 2004, AUSIB has been instrumental in building the bridges of business cooperation between the two countries.

Contact Information

Address
The Williard, 1455 Pennsylvania Ave., NW, Suite 400,, Washington D.C., D.C. 20004 227
Phone
202.628.3450

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