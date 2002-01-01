Company Profile

allMETEO

allMETEO logo
Outsmart your competition with allMETEO Professional Smart-City IoT sensors.

allMETEO is the USA official distributor of the BARANI sensor brand, whose roots are in upstate NY. We provide sales, service and support for meteorological sensors for the Americas. We provide anemometers, temperature, humidity & pressure sensors, loggers & electronics for use in automatic weather stations (AWS, AWOS) in Meteorology, Wind resource assessment, Road weather stations, Marine & Industrial applications.

Contact Information

Address
2011 Michael Ln., Rotterdam, New York 12306 227
Phone
+1 619 573 9463

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