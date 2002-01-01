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allMETEO is the USA official distributor of the BARANI sensor brand, whose roots are in upstate NY. We provide sales, service and support for meteorological sensors for the Americas. We provide anemometers, temperature, humidity & pressure sensors, loggers & electronics for use in automatic weather stations (AWS, AWOS) in Meteorology, Wind resource assessment, Road weather stations, Marine & Industrial applications.