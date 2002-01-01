Company Profile
Almicro Instruments
We are the leading microscope manufacturer in India and laboratory instrument manufacturer in India, offering cutting-edge optical solutions for scientific, industrial, and educational needs. At ALMICRO Instruments, we are at the forefront of innovation, offering a comprehensive range of world-class microscopes and cutting-edge laboratory scientific instruments tailored to meet the diverse needs of scientific research, industrial applications, and academic institutions across India.
Contact Information
- Address
- #444, Arya Nagar, Jagadhari Road, Ambala Cantt-133001 Haryana, Ambala Cantt, Haryana 133001 101
- Phone
- 09729665226